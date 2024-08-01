Smith & Nephew plc Plans Dividend of $0.14 (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,123 ($14.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4,679.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 887 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,269 ($16.32). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,030.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,039.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.30) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.72) to GBX 1,381 ($17.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.65) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.08) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($17.32).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

