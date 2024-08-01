Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,653.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

