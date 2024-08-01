SNDL (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. SNDL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL opened at $2.27 on Thursday. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.