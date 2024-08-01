SoFi Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

