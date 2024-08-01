SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 1.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.01. 5,496,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 40,485,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 92,449 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.