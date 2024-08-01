Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

Southern Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,153. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SO

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.