SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 361,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 124,264 shares.The stock last traded at $33.72 and had previously closed at $33.81.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

