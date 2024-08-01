Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 99,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$162.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spectral Medical

About Spectral Medical

In other Spectral Medical news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$49,000.00. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

