Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter.

Sprott Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:SII opened at C$61.53 on Thursday. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$38.43 and a 1-year high of C$64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.73.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

