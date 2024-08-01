Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 1,163,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

