SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.06. 780,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,136,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 175,212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 621,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 186,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 185.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

