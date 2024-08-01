STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 155.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

