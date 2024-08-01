Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stagwell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.88 EPS.

Stagwell Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 359,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,123. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67 and a beta of 1.35. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STGW. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

