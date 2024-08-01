Standard Chartered PLC Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,858. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

