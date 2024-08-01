Standard Chartered PLC Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Shares of SCBFY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,858. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.
About Standard Chartered
