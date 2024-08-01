Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0236

Status (SNT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $92.06 million and $3.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,030.18 or 1.00076116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,682,625 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,682,625.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02408122 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,002,321.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

