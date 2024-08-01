Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.35. 1,473,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

