Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.40

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 1389796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stellantis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

