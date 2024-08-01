Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. 236,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

