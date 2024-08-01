Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down to $90.03

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.03, but opened at $84.58. Stepan shares last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 6,597 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

