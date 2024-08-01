STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $238.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.14. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

