Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

