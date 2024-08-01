Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.51. 1,013,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.