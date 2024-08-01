Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.
SHOO traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.51. 1,013,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
