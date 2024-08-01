Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $45.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

