Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$295.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$305.00 to C$295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$296.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$298.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.5 %

BYD stock traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$230.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,243. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$224.00 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$248.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$272.76.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.