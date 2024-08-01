Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $135.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

OSK traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

