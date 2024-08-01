Stifel Nicolaus Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $287.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $271.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.45.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.36. The company had a trading volume of 115,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,772. The stock has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

