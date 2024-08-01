Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,543 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,624. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

