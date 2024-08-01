Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $17.93. Stoneridge shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 883 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $500.27 million, a PE ratio of -120.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

