StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $45,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,359 shares of company stock worth $4,127,835. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.