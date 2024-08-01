StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
SNEX stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
