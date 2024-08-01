Stratis (STRAX) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $39,314.24 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.97 or 0.04929909 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

