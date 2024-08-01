Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $41.26. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 44,702 shares.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $737.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

