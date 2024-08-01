Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:INN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

