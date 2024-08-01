Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INN remained flat at $6.34 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,160. The company has a market cap of $685.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

