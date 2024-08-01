Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 334,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

