Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock remained flat at $6.34 during trading on Wednesday. 1,248,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,160. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $685.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

