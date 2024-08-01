Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock remained flat at $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

