SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Down 11.2%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 637,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 712,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.09.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $216,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

