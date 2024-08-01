Susquehanna Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.60 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

