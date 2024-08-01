Susquehanna Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $55.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

