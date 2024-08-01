Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Symbotic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

