Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.65 EPS.

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

