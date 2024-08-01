Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $938.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

