TD Cowen Raises Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $260.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $305.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.14 and its 200 day moving average is $246.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

