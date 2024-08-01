TD Cowen Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $31.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 15,727,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,623. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

