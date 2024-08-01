TD Securities Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $178.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $174.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.33.

FirstService Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FSV opened at $174.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

