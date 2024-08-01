Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.50

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.62), with a volume of 933642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.38) to GBX 205 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Team Internet Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.45. The company has a market capitalization of £510.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,914.29 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.