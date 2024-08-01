Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 11,978,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

