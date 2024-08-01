Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at TD Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Down 8.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 15,410,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,727. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.