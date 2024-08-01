Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of TFX traded up $15.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.04. The company had a trading volume of 771,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,311. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

