Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.74

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 11690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

